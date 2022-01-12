Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 1-Year High at $930.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.62) and last traded at GBX 915 ($12.42), with a volume of 11447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($12.42).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CER shares. raised their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($9.03) to GBX 950 ($12.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.56) to GBX 1,120 ($15.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £270.25 million and a PE ratio of 42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 860.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 827.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

