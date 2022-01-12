CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CF. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.97.

NYSE:CF opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 111.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

