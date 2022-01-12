Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.58.

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

