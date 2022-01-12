Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) vs. IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Head to Head Review

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Charlie’s and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 186.28%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.77 -$7.19 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 16.89 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -3.87

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

