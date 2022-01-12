Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Stock Price Up 1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 209,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 240,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWBHF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03.

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

