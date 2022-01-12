ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $194,386.75 and approximately $9,258.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00080528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.06 or 0.07548677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.31 or 0.99352982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007003 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

