Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.