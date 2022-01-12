Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

