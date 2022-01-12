Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.11%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

