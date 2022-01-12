Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 143,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,346 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $611.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

