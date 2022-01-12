Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 143,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,346 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.88.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $611.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
