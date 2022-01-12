Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $147.40 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $147.40 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,954,919,766 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

