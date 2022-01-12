China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CHPXY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.03.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

