China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CHPXY opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.03.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.