China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 58,562 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.15.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 37.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

