CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Short Interest Update

CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 77.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 10.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CHP Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHPM stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. CHP Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

