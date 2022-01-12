CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of CI Financial worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,989,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

