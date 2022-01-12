CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 57,060 shares.The stock last traded at $20.24 and had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

