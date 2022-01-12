CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,109 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

