CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.