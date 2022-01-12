CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,736 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.95 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

