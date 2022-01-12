CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,174 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.74.

Shares of ZS opened at $277.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -127.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.39 and its 200 day moving average is $281.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,267 shares of company stock worth $27,706,892. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

