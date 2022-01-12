CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 637,553 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637,553 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.56% of Alamos Gold worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 505,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after acquiring an additional 78,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

