CIBC Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DBM. dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

TSE DBM opened at C$8.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$696.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

