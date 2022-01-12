Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 107.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 665.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $405.10 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

