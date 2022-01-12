Cirrus Logic, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $31,069,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,630. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

