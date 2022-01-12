Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 350,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,487,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

