Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 541,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.31. 54,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,306. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.