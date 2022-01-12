Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 276,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,614. The company has a market cap of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

