Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 1,165.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 453.33%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

