CloakCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,145.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $1,145.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00017469 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011219 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,751,518 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

