Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,093. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

