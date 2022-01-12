Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 148,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,687. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.31.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
