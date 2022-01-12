Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 148,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,687. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.