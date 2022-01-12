Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Autoliv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.23. 13,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

