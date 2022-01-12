Coastline Trust Co Has $2.46 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

