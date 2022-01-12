Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,689 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

