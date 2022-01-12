Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.04. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,145,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 212,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

