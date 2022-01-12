Coldstack Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 9% against the dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $265,273.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.00 or 0.07684514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,668.16 or 0.99871752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00069514 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007437 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

