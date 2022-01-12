Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $50.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,993,000 after purchasing an additional 422,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 836,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,136. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

