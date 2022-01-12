Colfax Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CFXA opened at $183.14 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 12-month low of $152.72 and a 12-month high of $212.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colfax by 9,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

