Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Cap of $972,668.44

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 102.5% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $972,668.44 and $532.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,009.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.00872875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00256868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.