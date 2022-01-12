Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

