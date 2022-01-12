Commerce Bank Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of IR stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

