Commerce Bank Has $2.98 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,299,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.