Commerce Bank Increases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 36.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.23 and a twelve month high of $140.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

