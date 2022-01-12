Commerce Bank Lowers Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 32.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 216,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

