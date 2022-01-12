Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

