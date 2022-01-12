Commerce Bank Purchases 1,957 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.05.

Fortinet stock opened at $323.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

