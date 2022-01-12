Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.95, but opened at $38.06. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 7,862 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,415 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $26,664,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

