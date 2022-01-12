Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 58.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

