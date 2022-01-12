Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $844.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.