Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Matson by 16.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $252,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,982 shares of company stock worth $3,671,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

